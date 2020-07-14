Ekta Kapoor’s warm message for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘We will make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it’s you’

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 16:58 IST

Producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a bunch of happy pictures, remembering late Sushant Singh Rajput a month after he died by suicide in Mumbai.Ekta gave Sushant his big break when she cast him in Pavitra Rishta, which not only made him a household name but also turned out to be his stepping stone into Bollywood.

Ekta posted a collage of pictures with the late actor and wrote on Instagram, “Rest In Peace sushi!!!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it’s u!!!! Love u forever!!” Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Mukesh Chhabra, Akshay Dogra and Karishma Tanna, among many others, dropped heart emojis on the post.

Sushant’s close friends have been sharing their love for him Tuesday as it marks one-month anniversary of his death. Rhea Chakraborty posted a long, heartfelt note for him, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart .You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms .”

“Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi.30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....Eternally connected To infinity and beyond,” Rhea wrote alongside two pictures with Sushant.

Ankita Lokhande, on the other hand, posted a picture of diya lit in front of a Ganesha idol and simply wrote, “Child of God.” This is also Ankita’s first post in a month since Sushant died.

Sushant was rumoured to be dating Rhea of late and the duo was often spotted together.

