Reggie Miller reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput performing his moves in Dil Bechara title track: ‘Gone but not forgotten’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 13:13 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last dance number -- the Dil Bechara title track -- has touched the hearts of millions of his fans who continue to grieve over his untimely death. The actor is seen grooving on the dance number in basketball player Reggie Miller’s jersey and performing some cool moves for which the player is well known. Now Reggie has himself reacted to the song with a sweet note.

An unofficial Instagram page of the film Dil Bechara shared a video which has a glimpse of Reggie’s reaction to the song. Reggie was tagged by several of Sushant’s fans as the song gained popularity soon after its release. He had commented on one of the social media posts about the song, “His memory and these moves will live on, Gone But Not Forgotten...” Reggie retweeted a news article about the same to confirm the news.

Farah Khan has choreographed the song, beautifully capturing Sushant’s love for dance and camera. Director Mukesh Chabbra shared the story behind the making of the song on his Instagram page. He said Farah came on board the project without charging a single penny for choreographing the song because she wanted to work with him and Sushant. “And just like that, Bollywood’s best choreographer made #DilBechara’s title track happen and how. Presenting the magic of Sushant and the magic of the maestro A R Rahman to you…” he captioned the video.

The song, crooned by Rahman, was performed by Rajput in one shot. Farah said it was a delight to choreograph for someone who was so passionate about dancing. “I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show… We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shoot in half a day,” she wrote on Instagram.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you’

She revealed that as a prize for performing the dance routine in one shot, Rajput wanted her to treat him with home-cooked food. “As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him… I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it… Yes this song is very special to me,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more