e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Mukesh Chhabra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput a month after his death: ‘I will never get a call from you now’

Mukesh Chhabra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput a month after his death: ‘I will never get a call from you now’

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra has shared several pictures with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his one-month death anniversary.

bollywood Updated: Jul 14, 2020 09:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mukesh Chhabra shared several candid pictures of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Mukesh Chhabra shared several candid pictures of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput in his last film Dil Bechara, has penned a heartbreaking note as he remembered the actor. He also shared several behind-the-scenes pictures with the late actor.

Sharing the happy throwback pictures with Sushant on Instagram, Mukesh wrote in Hindi, “Ek mahina ho gaya aaj...ab to kabhi phone bhi nahi aayega tera (It has been a month today....now I will never get a call from you).” While one pictures shows Mukesh fixing Sushant’s helmet while filming the scenes for the film Dil Bechara, another shows him sitting behind Sushant on a bike before a scene. There are a few candid moments of them hanging out with each other.

 

Several fans dropped heartfelt messages in reaction to the post. A fan wrote, “He is with us only..... forever in our hearts.” Another reacted, “That hurts” with a broken heart emoji. One more commented to the post, “memories with sushant are the most meaningful...make it a passion to continue the life to come...sushant will be happy to see us all happy and in love with him.”

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty puts a happy pic with Sushant Singh Rajput as new WhatsApp display photo a month after his death

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was suffering from depression. Dil Bechara is his last film and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 26. Mukesh was very close to Sushant and had revealed how the late actor had given his nod for Dil Bechara even before reading the script.

 

Two days after his death, Mukesh had written on Instagram, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you. Mera bhai.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
A notice, series of meetings and snubs: How Rajasthan crisis has come out in the open
A notice, series of meetings and snubs: How Rajasthan crisis has come out in the open
US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea in new escalation
US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea in new escalation
LIVE: Australia tightens movement restrictions amid fresh Covid outbreaks
LIVE: Australia tightens movement restrictions amid fresh Covid outbreaks
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
Bengaluru braces for week-long lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
Bengaluru braces for week-long lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
UAE to make history with launch of Mars probe
UAE to make history with launch of Mars probe
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In