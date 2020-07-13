Swastika Mukherjee shares unseen dance video with Sushant Singh Rajput, says she would remember him as ‘simple, jovial’

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 09:53 IST

Swastika Mukherjee, Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in the upcoming film Dil Bechara, have shared a behind the scene video of her dance with the late actor. Swastika and Sushant can be seen trying their hands at salsa to an old Bollywood classic playing in the background.

Swastika shared the video on Instagram with a heartfelt note in Sushant’s memory. She wrote, “HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-)...’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever. #dilbechara #behindthescenes #momentstocherish #joyfultimes #aftershoot #sushantsinghrajput #shineon.”

The video received over 214000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. A fan wrote, “Ohhh how lively spirited.” Another reacted, “I’ll cry”. One more commented, “It breaks me though it heals me.”

Swastika, who was recently seen in the hit web show Paatal Lok, plays Sanjana Sanghi’s mother in Dil Bechara. She had earlier shared the screen with Sushant in the 2015 film, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

The actor had earlier shut the trolls who had judged her silence on Sushant’s death. Lashing at the trolls, she had posted a note about how “every person has a different coping mechanism.”

Ahead of the trailer release, Swastika had shared a sweet note in Sushant’s memory. It read, “I remember Sushant with a smile that would steal hearts. A person who would cheer up a dull day. A thinker, a believer, an amazing co actor and human. Someone who would say- ‘Arey, tension mat ley yaar, sab theek ho jaega!’ Sushant, our Manny, this is for you. Some journeys stay with us beyond our lives and this will forever be etched on my heart.”

Dil Bechara chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie (Sanjana), who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Sushant), a survivor of osteosarcoma. It is an official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, which was based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.

