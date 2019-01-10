Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India title changed to Why Cheat India after CBFC objection

Emraan Hashmi film Cheat India has been changed to Why Cheat India a little over a week before its release. The film’s title was reportedly changed after an objection from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Film’s co-producer Tanuj Garg told Mumbai Mirror, “The Board had concerns about the previous title. We had an extensive conversation about the proposed changes since the theatrical trailer and TV promos have already been certified with the original title. We felt this could lead to dual communication with the audience but finally, in the interest of time, we mutually agreed on a title change.”

The article said CBFC’s examining committee felt the title was misleading in the context of the film. While the makers pointed out that the title, Cheat India, has been in the public domain for two years, the committee referred the film to Revising Committee which also said that the title needed to change.

Given the paucity of time -- the film releases January 18, the makers agreed to change the title to Why Cheat India. The film was finally cleared on Wednesday with one change where a shot of drug use was blurred out. Directed by Soumik Sen, the film also stars Shreya Dhanwantary.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavati released as Padmaavat and Loveratri -- Salman Khan’s production starring brother-in-law Aayush Sharma -- came out as Loveyatri.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 10:14 IST