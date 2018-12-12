Cheat India trailer: Watch Emraan Hashmi turn an akalmand to nakalmand. Watch video

The trailer of Cheat India, starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead, was unveiled on Tuesday. Directed by Soumik Sen, known for his film Gulabi Gang, the trailer packs a punch, showing the seamier side of education system and entrance exams in India.

The over two-minute trailer begins with a commentary by Emraan about the rat race to quality for the various engineering and MBA exams. Playing a middleman, Emraan plays an unapologetic scamster who takes money from the rich and fills the pockets of the needy. Few seconds into the trailer, we see Emraan’s character — in a neat shirt and pant, neatly combed hair and a tilak — crack a deal with an aspirant by offering him to become a part of the seamy world. He asks him to become ‘nakalmand’ (cheat) from ‘akalmand’ (intelligent). Basically, he asks this youngster to sit for exams for the less bright and make a killing in the bargain.

With bundles of money on the table it is more than evident that the youngster is bound to be tempted. Few more seconds into the trailer and we see how Emraan’s character sails through, taking advantage of students’ and parents’ fears and makes a killing. When caught and put in the dock, he defends his stance with a quiet resolve.

While the no-nonsense and clean shots, the trail steers clear of cliches and loud proclamations. This is also a renewed Emraan. Gone are any hints of the ‘serial kisser’ tag or a master of B-grade murder mysteries. Emraan of Cheat India is cast clearly in the Shanghai mode, which is a relief. If trailer is anything to go by, Emraan would certainly make for an engaging watch in the film.

The film is produced by the makers of Neerja and Tumhari Sulu, so one can safely expect a realistic yet mainstream piece of Bollywood style filmmaking.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 12:29 IST