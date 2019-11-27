Emraan Hashmi says people see him as a guy who breaks homes: ‘No one believes I am a nice guy’

bollywood

Though Emraan Hashmi has tried his best to leave his serial kisser image behind, he has not been too successful. In an interview with Zoom TV, the actor said that people perceive him as a “guy who breaks homes” because of his earlier film choices and do not believe that he is a “nice guy” in reality.

His comment was in response to John Abraham’s recent interview where he said that filmmakers come to him with patriotic scripts, rather than him going around looking for such subjects. “Yeah, people might see him be a patriot, for me it would be like a guy who breaks homes, who ruins relationships, infidelity. These are the things that come to people’s mind when they see my face. And I am a nice guy. I am a very nice guy. People don’t believe that,” Emraan said.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Emraan said that though he has benefitted from his serial kisser image in the past, he is now consciously trying to break away from it and choose diverse roles because he does not want to be typecast as an actor.

“When you evolve as an actor and try to explore new and varied avenues, the tag becomes sort of a deterrent for you. People tend to like you more in a particular kind of role. But for every actor, there is a saturation point. I think I have reached it now, and need to find new kind of roles,” he said.

Emraan will be seen next on the big screen in Jeethu Joseph’s The Body, which is an official remake of the Spanish crime thriller of the same name. The film also features Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika in pivotal roles.Produced by Viacom 18, The Body will hit the theatres on December 13.

