Even if the lockdown eases, we need to be careful: Shweta Tripathi Sharma

bollywood

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 00:46 IST

The new normal for any industry or fraternity is going to be safety,” says Shweta Tripathi Sharma. The Masaan (2015) actor, who has also been a part of the theatre culture in the country, feels that the theatre industry won’t “start anytime soon”. “Having said that, there are a lot of online plays and performances that are already happening and I think they’re just going to increase,” she adds.

The country has seen the states easing the lockdown restrictions since the start of this month. However, Sharma points out that it is extremely important to be careful. “Even if the lockdown eases, we need to be careful. It is not just one individual; it is about everyone you meet and interact with,” she elucidates.

Ask her if actors will be a little sceptical to shoot, and she says, “The best way to support any industry is by finding out new ways to deal with this situation. All the actors love performing, but not at the risk of our own lives and the lives of our loved ones. Acting is emotional and physical and it requires a lot of body language. It will be really difficult.”

Speaking about how the initial response can be from the audience, she says, “They will be sceptical and I am guessing they wont be jumping at the first opportunity they get. We need to watchout for ourselves. It is not going to be easy.”

So, what changes does she expect to see when things open up? “Thankfully, people have taken up carrying a sanitiser with them seriously. Changes are already happening. We, as citizens, should take the responsibility too. Lets hope that we don’t let each other down in this situation,” she signs off.