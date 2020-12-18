Exclusive: CarryMinati to make Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan- Ajay Devgn starrer MayDay

bollywood

He enjoys massive popularity in the online space, and is known to his army of fans by the name CarryMinati. But now, Ajey Nagar (his real name) is all set to try his hand at another medium: films! We have exclusively learnt that he has been roped in to play a special role in Ajay Devgn- Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay.

Carry, as his fans call him, confirms to us, “My brother/business head Deepak Char got a call from Kumar Mangat Pathak (Co-Producer at Devgn’s production company) and I have been meaning to align forces with them since a while now.”

‘Anxious’ is the word he chooses to describe what he felt when the film came his way. “What made it really interesting for me was when I heard I am supposed to play my own character (CarryMinati) & the way it’s going to be shown on screen. I am excited to see how this will unfold,” he reveals.

While his short skits in the form of his videos did enjoy massive popularity, how did he end up in films? Was getting into Bollywood at the back of his mind all this while? The 21-year-old denies, “It has never been one of my interests. The main purpose of those skits was to entertain people. Currently I don’t see myself going in that direction but yes I like to experience everything. I agreed to be a part of this film because I had to essay my own character (CarryMinati) and that comes very easily to me. I eat, breathe, sleep and live my character every single day. But I’m hoping I get to learn a thing or two about acting from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. They are personalities I look up to and fondly admire.”

He doesn’t want to call MayDay his “full-fledged debut”. “It’s more like an extension of what I do. I dedicate 10 hours in a day for content creation and I’d like to consider that as my passion and calling, acting and music for me is a medium where I can showcase my art to a more varied audience. For me personally, my authentic acting innings will happen when I get to the opportunity to dedicate myself wholeheartedly to the art unflinchingly, everything else I do right now I consider as a special appearance,” says Nagar.

