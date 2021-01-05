e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Exclusive: Disha Patani to play Jackie Shroff’s sister in Radhe!

Exclusive: Disha Patani to play Jackie Shroff’s sister in Radhe!

Though she might be dating Tiger Shroff, it didn’t stop Disha Patani from playing sister to his dad, Jackie.

bollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 21:35 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Disha Patani is looking forward to her role in Radhe.
Disha Patani is looking forward to her role in Radhe.
         

She might be rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, but on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, actor Disha Patani’s relationship with Shroff’s dad, actor Jackie Shroff, changed. News is that Patani is playing senior Shroff’s sister in film that stars Salman Khan.

 

The duo also starred in the other Salman Khan film, Bharat (2019), but neither had any scenes with each other. Patani and Shroff have multiple scenes in the upcoming film directed by Prabhu Deva and they had a pleasant time working with each other, in roles unlike their personal lives. “In Bharat, they did not get a chance to share the screen but now in Radhe- The Most Wanted Bhai, they will be seen in multiple scenes in the action film, playing the role of an elder brother and younger sister,” reveals a source.

 

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

tags
top news
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Nearly 25,000 birds die of 2 strains of bird flu, states on alert
Nearly 25,000 birds die of 2 strains of bird flu, states on alert
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Former president Mukherjee lamented Congress’ loss of leadership
Former president Mukherjee lamented Congress’ loss of leadership
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In