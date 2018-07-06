Fanney Khan trailer has a stunning Aishwarya Rai, a novel take on body shaming. Watch video

Fanney Khan trailer has finally arrived and it is every bit exciting and quirky, much like the teaser and posters shared earlier. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film is said to be a remake of Everybody’s Famous.

The three-minute-long video opens with Anil’s appearance as young Fanney Khan but soon moves to tougher times. Almost two decades later, Fanney Khan is struggling to find peace with his teen daughter who considers Lata Mangeshkar’s song too old (100 years, to be precise!) and wants him to spend more money on her. The daughter, too, is facing her own issues - body shaming at school, struggling to fit among her peers and the likes

It shows Anil and Rajkummar ganging up to kidnap Aishwarya who plays a popstar in the film. . Of course, they mess up the kidnapping.

Sharing the trailer, Anil tweeted, “Ek hai raaz aur dusra hai #FanneyKhan ka andaaz! Honge iske sapne poore?http://bit.ly/FanneyKhan-OfficialTrailer … #FanneyKhanTrailer #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm @ROMPPictures @AtulManjrekar #VirenderArora #NishantPitti”

The Dutch movie Everybody’s Famous starred Josse De Pauw, Eva Van Der Gucht and Thekla Reuten and was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2001.

Watch Fanney Khan trailer:

Co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Productions and T-Series and in association with Anil Kapoor Films Company Network, Fanney Khan is slated to hit theatres on August 3. It will be presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Pictures.

