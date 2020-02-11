Farah Khan shares throwback pics on her kids’ 12th birthday: ‘My world is small enough to fit into 1 picture’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:43 IST

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder took to Instagram to wish her three children — Diva, Anya and Czar — on their 12th birthday. She also shared a throwback picture with her kids and husband Shirish Kunder.

Sharing the throwback picture, Farah wrote: “My world is small enuf to fit into 1 picture.. #tripletsturn12 .. time flies n it’s important to know what s truly important.. #timeflies #flashback #birthday.” In the picture, Shirish and she hold their babies in their arms; while Shirish is holding on to two, Farah has one in her arms. It is an outdoor shot as we can see a water body in the background. Farah posted another picture of her kids, this being a more recent one. Sharing it, she wrote: “While we try to teach our kids about life, it’s actually them who are teaching us what life should be about #tripletsturn12 .. #diva #anya #czar.. and #Astro..( becoz Anya will find a doggie wherever i take her.. his time.” In the second picture, she three kids gather around a pet dog and lovingly pat it.

Farah is one of most successful choreographer-turned-filmmaker in Bollywood. She is well known for her successful films Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. As a choreographer, she has worked in many hit films including her debut in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Dil Chahta Hai among many others.

Also read: Kalki Koechlin shares Sappho’s pics, thanks doctors: ‘After 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take baby out anyway’

Farah’s last directorial was Happy New Year; however in February last year, she had announced that she would be directing a film for Rohit Shetty’s production house. Sharing the news, she had written: “What is meant to be will Always find a Way.. excited & Emotional both,to be on this journey with my dearest @itsrohitshetty .. together with the Lov we share for Films , we will create “the Mother of All Entertainers”! #inshallah ..Lov u Rohit.” Sometime later in 2019, there were strong rumours that the film that Farah would make her directorial comeback with would be 1980s hit Satte Pe Satta’s remake. Reports suggested that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan would reprise the roles played by Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in the original.

Follow @htshowbiz for more