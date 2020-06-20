Father’s Day special: Sumeet Vyas says his son should grow up to be ambitious, but grateful

bollywood

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:52 IST

Holding his 18-day-old son in his hands and experiencing the most beautiful phase in his life, actor Sumeet Vyas has all reasons to be the happiest on Father’s Day. Celebrating the occasion with his new born son Ved, the first-time father says he’s enjoying all aspects of fatherhood — the challenges as well as the perks.

“So far, it has been good and lovely. My wife Ekta (Kaul) and I, are discovering something new every day. I’m still quite clueless and so is she. We don’t know what the baby really wants when he cries,” Vyas tells us.

The actor feels his father, writer B.M Vyas had “balanced” parenting skills , and that he’d definitely pick a few aspects from there while raising Ved.

“My father was very open, and never interfered with what I did. He always encouraged me to go ahead with my decisions. He let me explore a bunch of things what I wanted to do. I’m sure he knew probably that it wasn’t the best choice but he let me do it. That’s the most important thing — to let people explore their own possibilities and come to their own conclusion,” says the 36-year-old.

Besides, Vyas also wants to have a very “easy bond” with his son when he grows up wherein there’s no scope for any hesitation.

“I hope I’m well equipped to help him out when he comes to me to discuss anything — emotional, financial or anything else. Also, one thing that I’d like him to learn from me is to never give up in any situation in life,” explains the Veere Di Wedding (2018) actor.

Ved is also among several babies who are born during lockdown , and Vyas agrees that while it’s a very unique story to tell his son when he grows up, he’d explain to him about the important of valuing what we have in life.

“I want to give a very philosophical point of view. He should have gratitude for what he has. I’ll teach him that no matter what one is going through, never take anything for granted – family, success, relationship or money. He should be ambitious but most importantly grateful,” concludes the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more