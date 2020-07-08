Freddy Daruwala on whether Bollywood is a level playing field: Not everyone can be on a film’s poster; it’s just about getting an equal opportunity

Actor Freddy Daruwala recently came out in support of his fellow colleagues Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu, after both the actors voiced against the treatment their films, Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase respectively, were meted out by an OTT platform during their big announcement.

Daruwala had tweeted, “The two films not being shown in one OTT promotions is like two good character artists or even a second lead not put out on a film main poster or even considered for promotions. The question is did you stand up then or spoke up for those artists?”

Though the actor later deleted the tweet, he says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“This is the trade. You go for a new job, you’ll write the prominent one among your first five in terms of work experience. This is a business, and needs to be sold to people. Yes, they should have put those two films (along with the bigger ones). But it isn’t as if it has not happened before. And the poster bit I wrote (in the now deleted tweet), not everyone can be on the poster, I know. It’s just about everyone getting equal opportunity,” he says.

This instance has, however, raised a bigger question about whether there is a level playing field for everyone in Bollywood, and if everything is fair for every actor. Has it ever happened with Daruwala that he was given big promises by the makers about his role in projects, and ultimately, the final result was nothing like what was said?

The actor, who made his debut as an antagonist in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty (2014), says his only job is to act.

“Mera kaam acting karna hai, it’s the director and editor’s job. How can I say anything to anyone. It has happened with me too, I didn’t get what I wanted, but then everyone doesn’t get everything here. This is the film industry, and you have to earn love and respect,” he shares.

The 36-year-old isn’t happy though with how everything has shaped up in his six-year-long career in films, and believes that his innings are going to start now.

“If I start saying now that people haven’t given me enough chances, there’ll be two things — one, I’m blaming other people and I’m also putting it in my head that I’m here only because of people. Sometimes, you’ve to work a little harder,” he reasons.

Citing senior actor Boman Irani’s example,who he says became famous at the age of 45, Daruwala says he’s willing to continue at his pace.

“I’m never satisfied with things, or the films offered, but that’s my journey. I’ve done such films where you won’t even know when I came on screen and went. Jab main dikhta hi nahi, toh bikunga kaise?,” Daruwala poses a pertinent question.

