Friendship Day 2019: Rani-Vijaylakshmi or Munna-Circuit, which Bollywood friends describe you and your BFF?

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 08:24 IST

Friendship Day is here and what better way to celebrate it than with your BFFs and some Bollywood? Hindi films have given us a huge treasure of amazing friendships over the years. From exploring the flavours of fun and adventure to showcasing how friends help us see the right way, we have learned a lot about friendships from them.

We have seen ourselves in many Bollywood friends over the years and sometimes, we wanted to be them. Who doesn’t want a road trip to Goa or Spain with their pals, after all? On this Friendship Day, we bring you five amazing friendships of Bollywood. Check them all out to see which bond is closest to the one you share with your best friends.

Dil Chahta Hai

Akash, Sameer and Sid are the kind of friends who will laugh at you when you have just been fooled by the girl of your dreams. They might also be the kind with whom you may have lost touch over the years. But you know deep in your heart that no one will ever understand and accept you the way they do. They are home and you will always return to them.

Queen

Did you meet your friend at the worst moment of your life. Did they care for you like a mother through that phase, got you out of depression and deep self-loathing and taught you how to love yourself and live life to the fullest? Well Rani, you may have already found your Vijaylakshmi.

Munnabhai MBBS

Is your best friend also your biggest fan? Are they always ready to scale mountains, move walls and pack dead bodies in a sack for you? Also, do they call you ‘Bhai’ at all times?

A friend like Circuit will never let you feel alone in a cruel world and he will never let you doubt yourself. However, that’s not always ideal. Maybe you should sometimes let your friend know that he is hallucinating rather than telling them that you can see Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) too.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Everyone needs a friend in life who challenges them to explore new things and defeat your fears. These friends take you on adventures and make sure you don’t get lost somewhere, sitting in your square cabin and whiling your life away, chasing after money. These friends tell you how to live life, should you ever forget it.

Sholay

We all have that sarcastic friend who never leaves a single opportunity to shove your face in the mud. His dry humour and jokes at your expense sometimes make you wonder if they even love you at all. But these are friends who don’t believe in showing their love through words but by what they do. They defend you from bullies, save you from harm and sometimes (as was the case in this movie) even die for you.

