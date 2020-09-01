Genelia Deshmukh recovers from Covid-19 : People stigmatising it to a large extent is very unfortunate

bollywood

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 13:08 IST

Actor Genelia Deshmukh took to social media recently and revealed testing positive for Covid-19. She was asymptomatic and was in quarantine for 21 days. Talking about her road to recovery, she asserts that it’s time we remove stigmas around the virus and fight it together.

“I had no symptoms during the entire period — no cold, cough, weakness... Someone in the house tested positive so we all got our test done too. Otherwise I would’ve never known that I’ve it. I got tested on August 7 and when I got the result, I thought I need to be admitted and went straight to the hospital. But given my condition, I was suggested to stay in complete home isolation,” she says.

Genelia reveals that she got tested thrice. The second test after 14 days came positive, but the third one after eight days came negative. She also spent another 36 hours in isolation before stepping out.

“While going through this time I felt there is a lot of stigmas attached to it. I know my aunts and some elderly people who don’t want to get the test done in the fear of being testing positive. You don’t know how people will react to you. Some of my friends who tested positive told me what all they faced. People stigmatising Covid-19 to a large extent is unfortunate. It’s not just the person but the entire family is in distraught. I genuinely think no corona patient would like to pass it on to others. We’re already dealing with enough, let’s not spread anymore scare. Let’s stand with each other and not push anyone aside,” she adds.

Urging everyone to take necessary precautions when corona is spreading rapidly, she continues, “Build on your immunity, it does help. It did in my case. Get your test done on time and take necessary medical help.”

The alone time Genelia spent away from husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh and their children, Riaan, 5, and Rahyl, 4 during the recovery was challenging. “Riteish, my mum and dad, took care of Riaan and Rahyl. They’re really small and need utmost attention. Riteish was amazing in the way he handled everything. Riaan would keep telling ‘I’m finding you, I’m finding you but I can’t find you, where are you?’ I couldn’t celebrate Ganapati with them this time. It was difficult for me. I would get anxious, concerned all the time. I completely understand what a person and the entire family goes through,” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ