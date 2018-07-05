God, you saved me, says Kangana Ranaut on not getting married when she wanted to

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most fearless actors in Bollywood today. She is audacious enough to take on anybody, irrespectively of their power in the Hindi film industry’s pecking order. What’s better is that she has absolutely no qualms about talking of her many relationships when most actors would shy away from saying anything.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Kangana came up with amazing details about her life. She said that she is happy with whatever life has given her and that she has a sense of relief that she did not end up marrying the people she badly wanted to as they would have been really bad for her.

“I am truly happy with what I get in life. In fact, whatever I have ever wanted has been so bad for me. Like, every time I wanted to get married to someone, I’m glad it didn’t happen and after a few years, I’ve always said, ‘Thank you, God, you saved me!’ You know, that sort of thing,” she told the magazine.

In the same interview, she goes on to say how when she started out, she simply wanted to be a model so that she could tell her parents that she could do it. Instead life had other plans for her and she ended being an actor

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana shows no signs of slowing down. Between shooting for interesting films such as Manikarnika and Mental Hai Kya, she also keeps making glamorous public appearances like she did at the Cannes International Film Festival in May this year.

Last year though her film Simran proved to be a dud at the box office, she transfixed the nation with her bold comments on nepotism in the film industry, of how film families with deep pockets keep promoting their kids leaving few options for ‘outsiders’. Similarly, she didn’t mince words while speaking about her affairs including those with Aditya Pancholi, Adhyayan Suman and the most talked about of it all, Hrithik Roshan.

