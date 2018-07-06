Gold song Naino Se Baandhi: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy and a sepia toned romance. Watch video

Gold’s first song Naino Se Baandhi is out and it’s a melodious tune. The film brings out the depth of Akshay’s relationship with his wife in the film, Mouni Roy. Mouni is playing Monobina Das in Gold. The film is her debut in Bollywood; she is among India TV’s most popular faces thanks to the show, Naagin.

Akshay tweeted the song video on Friday evening. “And here is #Gold’s first song and my personal favourite #NainoSeBaandhi out now!” the actor wrote. Akshay is playing a Bengali on screen in Gold perhaps for the first time in his career.

Watch Gold song Naino Se Baandhi

The 2-minute 38-second video begins with Akshay and Mouni posing inside a studio as the Mughals. There is even a Taj Mahal cut-out in the background.

Voiced by Yasser Desai, the song slowly builds up the momentum and we see Akshay buying ‘gajra’ for Mouni in a market. Composed by Arko, the song may have a lasting impression once you’re hooked to it. The song builds in crescendo as does Aksshay and Mouni’s romance.

The film is set in the pre-independence period with many special properties like horse carts and old world telephone sets. The sepia-toned photography adds character to Gold.

There are a couple of dialogues thrown in between to highlight the profound understanding between the two.

Gold traces the journey of Tapan Das, the man who dreamt of winning India’s first gold in hockey, post-Independence. India won its first gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the August 12, 1948.

The flick will release this Independence Day, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of free India’s first gold medal at the 1948 Olympics. It will clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate and the Deols’ Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the box office. All three films are releasing on the same date.