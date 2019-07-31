Govinda on his feud with David Dhawan: Even his son Varun Dhawan won’t do 17 films with him

bollywood

Govinda, who made most of his hit films with David Dhawan in the 90s and became a household name, has finally opened up on his fall-out with the filmmaker. Govinda and David delivered hits such as Coolie No 1, Hero No 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyaan, among others. The two last worked together in Salman Khan-starrer Partner (2007) and the actor has now talked about the reason why he stopped working with David after the Katrina Kaif-starrer.

Speaking with journalist Rajat Sharma on the show Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda said, “After I left politics, I told my secretary to keep the phone speaker on, so that I could listen what he (David Dhawan) was saying. I heard David saying, Chi-Chi (Govinda’s nickname) is questioning a lot. He was telling my secretary, I do not want to work with Govinda anymore. Tell him to do some small bit roles. This shocked me and I decided never to work with him. After 4-5 months, I again rang him up just to find out if he would give me a guest appearance in his film. He then never rang me back. I am revealing this in public after so many years. I think he is under somebody’s influence. I do not think he is that same David Dhawan whom I used to know.”

Talking about Varun Dhawan, the director’s son, Govinda said, “I do not think his son will ever do 17 films with him, because he is, after all, David Dhawan’s son. He is educated. I never realized the meaning of doing 17 films with a director. It was Sanjay Dutt who told me to give work to a fellow Punjabi (David Dhawan). I used to give work to fellow Punjabis at that time. I liked David and did many hit films with him. I did not even treat my relatives so well as I treated him. Even with my brother, who is a director, I did not do 17 films.”

However, this is not the first time Govinda spoke about the feud. He also revealed the reason when his film Aa Gaya Hero was set to hit theatres in 2017. A Mid Day report quoted him as saying, “When I asked David to make the 18th film with me, he took my subject and titled it ‘Chashme Baddoor’ and cast Rishi Kapoor in it. Then I asked him to put me as a guest appearance. He didn’t do that too. After that, I didn’t meet him for some years. I kept requesting him to take at least one shot with me so that it could be my 18th film with him. But I don’t know what he had in his mind.”

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 12:22 IST