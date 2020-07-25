Gulabo Sitabo actor Farrukh Jaffar recalls when she and Rekha went shopping in disguise, were mobbed

bollywood

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 18:14 IST

Actor Farrukh Jaffar, who was widely praised for her performance in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, has revealed her Umrao Jaan co-star Rekha sneaked into a Lucknow shop with her, only to be mobbed soon.

Speaking with Zoom TV, Farrukh said, “Rekha ne mujhe pasand kiya, mujhe bahut khushi hui aur intehaan ho gayi ki thi ki wo kapde bhi pehenti thi, toh bagaair mere pooche nahi pehenti thi. Kaun sa kapda pehnu. (I was happy when Rekha liked me, but it was too much when she started taking my suggestions for her clothes as well).”

Sharing an incident from their time together in Lucknow while shooting for Muzzafar Ali’s film, Farrukh added, “Kehne lagi Farrukh Khala, aisa nahi hoga ki mai Lucknow aayi aur Lucknow ghoomi nahi. Mujhe Lucknow ghuma do. Maine kaha mere sath chalna hai toh shart hai ki tumhe burkha odh ke chalna hoga. Toh kehne lagi jo aap kahe wo manzoor magar mai ghoomugi zaroor. Kehti waha chaliye mujhe leke, mai waha gayi toh pata nahi kaise kisi ko maloom ho gaya ki Rekha dukaan par aayi. (Rekha wanted to roam around the city and I told her she must wear a burkha if she wants to roam around with me and she agreed. Then we went to this shop from where I used to buy perfume. Somehow, word got out that Rekha was in the shop.” She revealed that it was difficult to escape the crowd that soon gathered.

Farrukh essayed the role of Mirza’s wife in Gulabo Sitabo.She was also seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Photograph, Irrfan Khan’s The Lunchbox, and earlier in Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades and also in Raghubir Yadav’s Peepli Live.

