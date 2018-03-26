Gully Boy Ranveer Singh shares quirky picture on Instagram with rapper Naved Shaikh

Ranveer Singh, on Monday, shared a picture on his Instagram account with rapper Naved Shaikh, in which the duo can be seen flashing their 100-watt smiles.

The Bajirao of Bollywood is busy shooting for his next flick- Gully Boy, in which he will be seen as a street rapper. Reports suggest, the movie is inspired by street rappers Divine and Naved, who got famous with their style of Desi rapping.

The caption, a pick-up from one of Naved’s songs, reads- ‘Aane de Aane de Aane de @naezythebaa #gullyboy”.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer and Alia Bhatt will be pairing up on the silver screen for the first time for Gully Boy.

14th February 2019 #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 10, 2018 at 12:38am PST

Ranveer has also been meeting rappers from Mumbai to hone up his skills.

The film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

