Gully Boy Ranveer Singh shares quirky picture on Instagram with rapper Naved Shaikh
Ranveer Singh has shared a smiling new picture with the original Gully Boy Naved Shaikh.bollywood Updated: Mar 26, 2018 18:56 IST
Ranveer Singh, on Monday, shared a picture on his Instagram account with rapper Naved Shaikh, in which the duo can be seen flashing their 100-watt smiles.
The Bajirao of Bollywood is busy shooting for his next flick- Gully Boy, in which he will be seen as a street rapper. Reports suggest, the movie is inspired by street rappers Divine and Naved, who got famous with their style of Desi rapping.
The caption, a pick-up from one of Naved’s songs, reads- ‘Aane de Aane de Aane de @naezythebaa #gullyboy”.
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer and Alia Bhatt will be pairing up on the silver screen for the first time for Gully Boy.
Ranveer has also been meeting rappers from Mumbai to hone up his skills.
The film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day next year.
