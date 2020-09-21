Gulshan Devaiah: A lot of what Kangana says is insincere, this is an insincere fight disguised as a righteous fight

bollywood

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:06 IST

It started with the questions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, moved to nepotism in Bollywood to now drug culture among celebrities. Coming down heavy on those maligning the film industry, actor Gulshan Devaiah says one matter about a probe into an actor’s death has been completely twisted and taken to another direction altogether.

She didn't start the fire

It was always burning

Since the world's been turning ~ Billy Joel with additional lyrics by Gulshan Devaiah

I contributed "SHE"where’s my Grammy? 🤨

Yes am gonna take "credit"

Jus like👇 https://t.co/x8kc5zweeC — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) September 18, 2020

“I have no idea about Rhea, frankly I hadn’t even known her before the whole thing happened… let me say that may be she will be convicted the benefit of the doubt is left with the accusers also but the kind of vilification that is going on is just the projection of a lot of negativity that a lot of people are feeling in these uncertain times. They are just looking for soft targets and Bollywood sure is one,” says the actor, who has been quiet vocal about the matter on social media.

But Deviah says he is only trying to step aside and look at who’s really gaining what from the whole situation. “I am a bit of a skeptic, I look at things that way and endorse critical thinking but I also understand that a lot of people don’t want to do that. But I think somebody is definitely taking the advantage of the whole situation because this is playing to someone’s advantage,” he explains.

On what he thinks of actor Kangana Ranaut who has been going all guns blazing ever since the passing of Rajput, Devaiah is quick to add, “I don’t want to engage with her about anything but all that I will say is a lot of things that she is saying insincere and a lot of voice that are affiliated to her school of thought are also insincere to me. But aap politics karenge aur doosre nahi karenge iska koi matlab nahi hai.”

The actor also feels that people who are spearheading this movement seem insincere to him. “They may have faith in what they are doing and they may say that this is a righteous fight but I think it is insincere. It is an insincere fight disguised as a righteous fight. There are other hidden motives and agendas over here. It has now become really confusing as to what happened, it started with nepotism, then murder, then drugs then Maharashtra Police and then Shiv Sena… the narratives keeps changing,” he points out.

Lauding those who have stood up for the film industry,Devaiah says, “We are a part of a fraternity and it is not like a family or anything it is a workplace, we are professionally related to each other. There are a lot of things that are bad in this industry and there are a lot of things that are not what they say also. I think we have to stand together not because we are like a big mafia but we stand together with respect and dignity. People speaking up is important.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more