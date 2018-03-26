Hansal Mehta to turn The Scam into a series, first season to focus on Harshad Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is gearing up for the release of his much awaited film starring Rajkummar Rao, Omerta, is now all set to direct a series on Harshad Mehta. Based on Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal’s ‘The Scam: From Harshad Mehta to Ketan Parekh’, the series will document India’s biggest securities scams of 1992. Produced by Applause Entertainment, the first season will focus on Harshad.

Hansal Mehta said in a press statement, “I had read the The Scam many years ago and even toyed with the idea of making it into a film. The film never got made! I believe every story has its destiny. With our newspapers screaming scam every single day, I think the time for telling these stories was just right. When Sameer and I met to discuss what we could do together and he offered this subject to me I had to say yes! I have a lot of respect for Sameer and his knack of choosing content that is relevant and has the potential for mass viewership. I’m looking forward to bringing this thrilling drama to life!”

He also tweeted about the development. “Am so grateful that I’m getting to tell this thrilling story. I’ve always been mistakenly addressed as Harshad Mehta... Now I get to tell you his story. Our stories like our names are very different! Thank you @nairsameer @suchetadalal @Moneylifers for this ‘Scam’,” he wrote.

Am so grateful that I’m getting to tell this thrilling story. I’ve always been mistakenly addressed as Harshad Mehta... Now I get to tell you his story. Our stories like our names are very different! Thank you @nairsameer @suchetadalal @Moneylifers for this ‘Scam’! pic.twitter.com/OAMLhVo3wB — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 26, 2018

Best known for his National Award-winning films including Shahid, City Lights and Aligarh. Recently, Hansal made his debut in the digital space as the creative producer of Bose: Dead/Alive featuring Rajkummar and Patralekhaa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more