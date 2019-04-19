Hanuman Jayanti: Amitabh Bachchan calls it Amar Akbar Anthony day, Anil Kapoor shares Mr India pic

For past few years, it is the norm for Bollywood celebs to post wishes on Twitter for festivals and even birthday of co-stars. However, Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor have given the mundane wishes a miss this year as they took to Twitter to mark Hanuman Jayanti on Friday. While Amitabh Bachchan called it ‘Amar, Akbar, Anthony day, Anil Kapoor shared a picture from his Shekhar Kapoor film, Mr India.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya lands in trouble, Indian Psychiatry Society demands title change

Amitabh wrote on Twitter, “T 3138 - ‘Amar Akbar Anthony ‘ day ho gaya.....jumma, hanuman jayanti Good Friday.” Amitabh’s 1971 film Amar Akbar Anthony revolved around the story of three brothers who are separated at birth and grow up in different households - a Hindu, a Muslim and a Christian household. Directed by Manmohan Desai, it also starred Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi and Neetu Singh in lead roles. It won several awards and was even remade in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It became a box office blockbuster and went ahead to be listed among all-time top grossers of Bollywood.

T 3138 - आज तो 'Amar Akbar Anthony ' day हो गया ..

हनुमान जयंती, जुम्मा, Good Friday — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 19, 2019

Sharing a Film History tweet with a picture from Mr India sets, Anil tweeted, “The power of Bajrangbali! #HanumanJayanti #MrIndia @shekharkapur @FilmHistoryPic.” The picture is from a sequence where one of the bad guys, an English-speaking foreigner, is trying to steal a gold idol of Hanuman and Mr India (Anil) shows him the ‘power of Bajrangbali’. Directed by Shekhar Kapoor, Mr India was another cinematic gem from mainstream Bollywood. Starring Anil and Sridevi in the lead, it also had the iconic number Kaate Nahi Katate and gave us the now-famous villain – Mogambo – essayed by Amrish Puri.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 17:30 IST