Happy birthday Ira Khan: 20 photos from her family album with dad Aamir Khan, mom Reena Dutta and stepmom Kiran Rao
As Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan turns 22, here is looking at pictures from her personal family album.bollywood Updated: May 09, 2020 07:27 IST
Even as scores of star kids aspire to follow in the footsteps of their parents and take the big screen by storm, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has no such desire. In fact, she is more inclined towards calling the shots behind the camera, and made her debut as a director with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea.
Ira, whose play opened to fully packed theatres in December last year, has made it this far entirely on her own merit. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, a proud Aamir gushed about his daughter and son Junaid, “What I can say is that they’re doing things entirely on their own, which is good because I think that’s how it should be. Ira had told me (about the play), but she had not asked me for any help, nor did she say, ‘Dad, please guide me’.”
While Aamir will be entirely supportive if Ira decides to enter the film industry, he will not go out of his way to create opportunities for her, if he feels that she is not deserving enough, as he ‘can’t be dishonest to what I believe in creatively’.
“If it ever happens that I produce a film that Ira wants to direct, it would be because she’s right for the film, not because she’s my daughter,” he had told Hindustan Times earlier.
As Ira turns 22, here is a look at some of her best photos with father Aamir Khan, mother Reena Dutta, stepmother Kiran Rao, brother Junaid Khan, little brother Azad Rao Khan and other family members. Take a look:
You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad❤❤ What a cool kid you're turning out to be! I can't wait to get to know you better :) I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up! . . . #babybrother #birthday #happybirthday #youcouldtotallypassofffora12yearold #love #hugs #snapchatbuddy #snapchatfilters #snapchat #funnyfaces
June 18, 2017
And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry🤗❤ . . . #zanyforzayn #hottie #sisterlove #proud #tearsofjoy #celebrate #debut #zaynmariekhan
Happy Birthday, Poggy! We miss you! But I hope you're having an awesome day regardless and not missing us. Thanks for the music education and life education. You'd be proud of my new playlist. Love and cuddles and much faffing❤❤ 📸 @paagole . . . #birthday #24 #piglet #love #cousin #myfamilyaremybestfriends #nostalgia #squad #attachedtothehip
From being ridiculously over-proctective to telling me I should be more rebellious... you've been an amazing person to have in my life. You're always there when I need you. People always ask what its like to be brought up by and around you, some think it would be really cool or exciting... but that would be an understatement. Thanks for being such an educational, stimulating and inspirational figure in my life❤ I'm passive aggressive too so I may not tell you how cool I think you are but I definitely think it. And thanks for the great-skin-gene😉 Happy Father's Day! #fathersday #father #love #fatheranddaughter #minihim #iwish #hugs #squishy
Dadi turned 85 today! Boy, does she not look it. It's absolutely amazing to have such a cool grandmom. She's very correct in her ways but she's still so tolerant and open-minded about the things that actually matter. She's an absolutely amazing human being and so much fun to hang around and chat with. I'd leave any party to come play cards with her. She's made me a cooler person. She's the epitome of what a person should be and we have so much left to learn from her. Especially how to make kebabs! #dadi #grandmother #birthday #happybirthday #85 #85andyoung #cardmaster #love #theperfecthuman #kindness #tolerance #grace #humor #wearsitbest #andshemakesthebestkebabs
She's the fire🔥 to my ice❄️, I'm the sugar to her spice. My chocolate milk shots buddy, my get-you-everything-you-want photoshoot producer, all round ass-kicker 🥋👊🏽. My thinks-she's-older-than-me-baby sister who takes care of me, and I take care of her 🌟🌙 Happy birthday, my Iruuuuu!!! @khan.ira 🦸🏻♀️🦸🏻♀️🦸🏻♀️
Ira is currently quarantining with her family and shared a picture of their movie night earlier this month. All of them dressed up to watch the Netflix original Mrs Serial Killer, which marks the acting debut of her cousin and Aamir’s niece, Zayn Marie Khan. She has also been sharing selfies and candid pictures of herself amid the lockdown.
