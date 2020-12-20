Happy birthday Taimur Ali Khan: When Kareena Kapoor revealed how her son brought out ‘the best in me and also the worst’

bollywood

On December 20, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan turns four. He is easily one of the most photographed boys in the country. From the day he was born, he has been the favourite of the paparazzi. His parents have shared pictures with him on social media. His extended family, including aunt Karisma Kapoor, half-sister Sara, aunt Soha Ali Khan, uncles Aadar and Armaan Jain, among others, are also in the habit of sharing his pictures. He remains one of the most sought-after star kids in town.

All the buzz around him can get intimidating but the couple does try to give him as normal a childhood as is possible. However, public interest in Taimur remains sky high. On several occasions, however, Kareena and Saif have given a peek into their life with their son and what he is like.

Clearly Kareena has been more willing to speak about her son than Saif. But there are times, when even she gets flustered with her son, particular when it comes to food. They ‘battle it out together’.

Speaking to Filmfare this year, Kareena had said she too loses patience with him sometime. She said: “I’m overprotective. I’m also a first-time mother. This journey is teaching me something new each day. Taimur is also teaching me the kind of mother he wants me to be. He brings out the best in me and also the worst. Because even I lose patience sometimes.”

Food is where their conflicts begin and end. “He’s three-and-a-half years old now. He’s kind of understanding his likes and dislikes. He says things like, ‘I don’t want to eat this. I don’t want to eat that.’ I end up losing my patience. I tell him, ‘You have to eat your parantha. There’s no option now’. It’s a bit of a task. But in the end, we battle it out together.”

Their food tussle notwithstanding, Kareena is the indulgent one. She had once told PTI: “Taimur loves his time with his mother. I spoil him with the warmth and the cuddles.”

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death, the nepotism debate again reared its head. Kareena too has been asked about it. In public perception, Taimur is to the manor born and destined to be an actor.

In an interview with journalist Anupama Chopra, she mentioned how people assumed that just because she was a movie star, Taimur would be one, too. “I think everyone gets what they deserve in their lives, what is there in their destiny. Yeh nahi hai ki Taimur Ali Khan is going to become the biggest star in this country. He’s not. He’s probably the most photographed child in this country, for whatever reason, I have no clue. I will also wish for my son that he be self-sufficient and self-reliant. I am like you do what you want to do in life. You want to be a chef somewhere, a pilot, whatever you want to do. I want him to fly and be happy in his life. And it’s not necessary that because he has successful parents, he will be successful. His journey is going to start when he wants to start. He has to find his own path. His parents are not going to help him in whatever way,” she said.

However, dad Saif definitely feels Taimur is sure to be an actor. Appearing on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s podcast, Saif gave a brief history of his family and its connect with films and the arts.

He said: “My mother’s been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot, and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art. My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already.”

Actor or not, Taimur clearly doesn’t like paparazzi. He has been spotted on a number of occasions, yelling “no photos”. Looks like the boy doesn’t like to hear a “no” too. His dad Saif once joked how his son reacted when he was told a ‘no’ perhaps for the first time in his life. “

In an interview with East India Comedy, Saif spoke about parenting Taimur and how the little fellow wasn’t ready to take a no for an answer. He also mentioned how he liked being strict with him. “I think it is good to be a little strict, I have given up. This time round, like my third child and my wife’s first (cracks a joke on himself and says ‘that sounds weird), so she kind of spoils him slightly and I know this is not gonna end properly. I know where this is going. And now he is bully everyone at home. I don’t want to go to school, so all that’s happening.”

On the issue of whether he emotionally blackmails his parents, Saif added, “He is very sweet, I love you and my family. Then recently someone said ‘no’ to him for the first time and he like ‘ I don’t like you, I will kick you, I will head bang you’.”

Both Kareena and Saif clearly deal with Taimur differently. While she is definitely a more hands-on mother, he clearly likes his me time. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he had said how he “won’t be happy” if he had to be around kids all the time. “During the first schedule of Veere Di Wedding, she took Taimur to Delhi and I was very happy to be alone at home. I loved being by myself but after a couple of days, I missed having them around. But I am not very finicky as a parent.”

“Taimur is a part of my life and this is for the long haul. I like my space and I like having them around also. We are lucky we have help and we have distraction also because I do think that sometimes having a child can be overwhelming if you don’t have breathing space. Some people have a lower tolerance for claustrophobia and I am one of them. I won’t be happy if I have to be around them all the time,” he had added.

