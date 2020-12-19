e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor says ‘famous personality’ confronted her about naming son Taimur, hours after his birth; left her in tears

Kareena Kapoor says ‘famous personality’ confronted her about naming son Taimur, hours after his birth; left her in tears

Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that she was left in tears after a ‘famous personality’ visited her in hospital, hours after her son Taimur’s birth, only to berate her about choosing that name for him.

bollywood Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 13:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with her son, Taimur Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with her son, Taimur Ali Khan.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that a ‘famous personality’ had come to visit her in the hospital mere hours after she’d given birth to her son, Taimur Ali Khan, only to berate her about his name. Kareena said that the exchange left her in tears.

In an interview, the actor said that she was ‘shattered by the negativity that followed Taimur, especially around his name.

Recalling the story in an interview to journalist Barkha Dutt, Kareena said, “(A famous personality), on the pretext of visiting me and the baby, came up to me and in the conversation of actually saying congratulations, and said that ‘what’s with you? Why would you name your son Taimur?’ And I was like, It hadn’t even been 8 hours since I’d delivered. And I literally started crying. That person was asked to leave. My journey with that started then where I just made up my mind and I said this is my boy, my son. I don’t care what happens. As long as he is happy, and he is healthy and we’re happy. I’m just gonna go home and go away with this. I don’t want to know anything else. What is trolling, what is happening.”

She said that she wouldn’t want to name the person, because she’s let ‘bygones be bygones’, but assumed that their comments were made because people ‘go into the history’ of the name. “We named him Taimur because we liked the sound of the name,” she said, adding that she just wants Taimur to ‘grow normally’.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor on name of her second child: ‘After Taimur’s name controversy, Saif and I haven’t thought about it’

Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child. She said recently that after the controversy that surrounded Taimur’s name, they have decided to hold off naming their new baby until the last minute. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she told Neha Dhupia on her talk show, What Women Want.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: PM Modi says at Assocham
We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: PM Modi says at Assocham
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Four dead, two hurt as two-storey house collapses in west Delhi
Four dead, two hurt as two-storey house collapses in west Delhi
1st Test Day 3 Live: Joe Burns’ fifty hands 8-wikcet win to Australia
1st Test Day 3 Live: Joe Burns’ fifty hands 8-wikcet win to Australia
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
Amit Shah begins 2-day Bengal trip with visit to Swami Vivekananda’s house
Amit Shah begins 2-day Bengal trip with visit to Swami Vivekananda’s house
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In