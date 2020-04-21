Harshvardhan Rane comes to the rescue with DIY hand sanitisers: Helping someone in exchange of a warm smile is priceless

bollywood

Actor Harshvardha Rane took netizens by surprise when he posted a DIY video of him making a hand sanitiser at home and teaching many others to do the same. The actor is now distributing it to people who come to him asking for them.

“Aisa maine socha hi nahi tha ki ek din main hand sanitiser banaunga (laughs). In any situation, I look at what I can do in the best of my capacity to make things better, not just for myself but for all the people around me. And in this crisis, one of the best ways to prevent yourself from contracting the virus is to use a hand sanitiser. So, I thought of making it at home. All you need is hydrogen peroxide, alcohol and glycerol in the right measurement which you can find on the WHO site.”

Just before the lockdown, Rane ordered the chemicals, funnels, measuring cups and bottles online and started making it and distributing it to maids, drivers and guards of his building. And when he got to know that there is a shortage of hand sanitisers in the market, he started giving them away to people living in his building. “Helping someone in exchange of a warm smile is priceless and very satisfying for me. I feel good that I’m somehow coming into use in this way. Somebody even said, ‘iska name Harsh Chemicals rakh dijiye’ (laughs),” says Rane.

Not letting any fear creep into his mind around coronavirus, the actor strongly believes, “The best way to beat any fear is to educate yourself, have awareness about things and look at the positive side of it. After every pandemic, the nation and its people emerge strong and in situations like this too, we all will bounce back stronger.”

