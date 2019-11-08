Helen Mirren is ‘flattered’ by comparisons to Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend, Alexandra Grant

hollywood

Veteran actor Helen Mirren says being compared to Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant was "flattering". The 55-year-old actor recently stepped out with Grant for Los Angeles County Museum of Art's (LACMA) Art + Film Gala.

At the event Grant, 44, wore her natural, silver hair in a bun and somewhat resembled Mirren, leading to confusion on social media.

Saw the photos and legit thought Keanu Reeves was dating Helen Mirren. Which I also would have supported. pic.twitter.com/rYoC9nCLzZ — Travon Free (@Travon) November 5, 2019

Keanu Reeves is dating a woman my age who kinda looks like Helen Mirren and I have never been more attracted to him. — LaCure (@LaCure) November 5, 2019

"I saw that. That was very flattering on me, you know, because she's obviously lovely," Mirren told Entertainment Tonight, referring to the Twitter furore.

The veteran star, whose husband Taylor Hackford worked with Reeves on 1997'sThe Devil's Advocate, added that she is happy for the new couple. "I do know Keanu very well. He did a film with my husband and he is just the most adorable, lovely person. So she's a lucky girl and I'm sure that he's a lucky boy."

Reeves and Grant have known each other for quite some time. In 2011, the two collaborated for Reeves' book Ode to Happiness, that the actor had penned, with illustrations by Grant. Five years later, they again worked together on his follow-up book Shadows and later launched the publishing house X Artists' Books.

