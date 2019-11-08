e-paper
Helen Mirren is ‘flattered’ by comparisons to Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend, Alexandra Grant

Veteran actor Helen Mirren says being compared to Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant was "flattering".

hollywood Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:12 IST

Press Trust of India
Keanu Reeves attends the world premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.
Keanu Reeves attends the world premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
         

At the event Grant, 44, wore her natural, silver hair in a bun and somewhat resembled Mirren, leading to confusion on social media.

At the event Grant, 44, wore her natural, silver hair in a bun and somewhat resembled Mirren, leading to confusion on social media.

 

 

"I saw that. That was very flattering on me, you know, because she's obviously lovely," Mirren told Entertainment Tonight, referring to the Twitter furore.

The veteran star, whose husband Taylor Hackford worked with Reeves on 1997'sThe Devil's Advocate, added that she is happy for the new couple. "I do know Keanu very well. He did a film with my husband and he is just the most adorable, lovely person. So she's a lucky girl and I'm sure that he's a lucky boy."

Reeves and Grant have known each other for quite some time. In 2011, the two collaborated for Reeves' book Ode to Happiness, that the actor had penned, with illustrations by Grant. Five years later, they again worked together on his follow-up book Shadows and later launched the publishing house X Artists' Books.

