Keanu Reeves goes public with ‘age-appropriate’ girlfriend and the internet loves him for it

hollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:27 IST

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves surprised everyone by making a rare appearance with his first girlfriend in a decade, Alexandra Grant. Reeves was photographed holding hands with artist Grant as they attended an event in Los Angeles on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

At the event, the actor, 55, and the artist, 46, didn't let go of each other, and exchanged loving glances while posing for photographs in front of the press. He beamed at her and held her hand as he walked past photographers and the press while heading into the museum.

I find it astounding that people are so flummoxed by the fact that Keanu would be in a long term relationship with an amazing woman who is his peer and who is (roughly) his age. By all accounts, she's awesome. And by one (my) account, Keanu is awesome. https://t.co/8DZi9P16tY — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) November 6, 2019

Keanu Reeves deserves the world. pic.twitter.com/d0lkBCwudn — awkward nugget 🐣 (@awkwardnugget24) November 5, 2019

Keanu Reeves has a girlfriend and she's not an actress, a model or young! I love him so much. pic.twitter.com/pMqWyZaRXR — Jackie (@jackiembouvier) November 5, 2019

of course Keanu has an age-appropriate girlfriend. he is a Good Man https://t.co/Rnr3IdPzfG — britt hates (@MissBrittHayes) November 5, 2019

Reeves looked smart in an all-black suit, while Grant looked graceful in a navy blue gown, heels and bangle bracelets. Reeves has collaborated with Grant on the books Ode To Happiness and Shadows. The business partners also have publishing house X Artists' Books.

The couple looked very happy in mid October when they were spotted arm-in-arm as they left a sushi bar on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Grant was seen resting her head on Reeves' shoulder as they strolled.

Reeves has always kept his personal life very private. He has been linked to Amanda De Cadenet, Sandra Bullock and Claire Forlani in the past. For much of the 1990s, he was with Jennifer Syme. They faced heartache in 1999 when their daughter Ava was born stillborn at eight months. In 2001, Syme drove her car into a row of parked cars in Los Angeles. She died instantly. She was 28-years-old at the time of her death.

