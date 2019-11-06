e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Keanu Reeves goes public with ‘age-appropriate’ girlfriend and the internet loves him for it

Keanu Reeves made a public appearance with rumoured girlfriend Alexandra Grant, and the internet loves him for dating someone in his own age bracket.

hollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:27 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Keanu Reeves, left, and his sister producer Karina Miller arrive at a special screening of Semper Fi.
Keanu Reeves, left, and his sister producer Karina Miller arrive at a special screening of Semper Fi.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
         

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves surprised everyone by making a rare appearance with his first girlfriend in a decade, Alexandra Grant. Reeves was photographed holding hands with artist Grant as they attended an event in Los Angeles on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

At the event, the actor, 55, and the artist, 46, didn't let go of each other, and exchanged loving glances while posing for photographs in front of the press. He beamed at her and held her hand as he walked past photographers and the press while heading into the museum.

 

 

 

 

Reeves looked smart in an all-black suit, while Grant looked graceful in a navy blue gown, heels and bangle bracelets. Reeves has collaborated with Grant on the books Ode To Happiness and Shadows. The business partners also have publishing house X Artists' Books.

The couple looked very happy in mid October when they were spotted arm-in-arm as they left a sushi bar on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Grant was seen resting her head on Reeves' shoulder as they strolled.

Reeves has always kept his personal life very private. He has been linked to Amanda De Cadenet, Sandra Bullock and Claire Forlani in the past. For much of the 1990s, he was with Jennifer Syme. They faced heartache in 1999 when their daughter Ava was born stillborn at eight months. In 2001, Syme drove her car into a row of parked cars in Los Angeles. She died instantly. She was 28-years-old at the time of her death.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sena’s ‘single largest party’ dig as BJP leaders prep to meet Maharashtra guv
Sena’s ‘single largest party’ dig as BJP leaders prep to meet Maharashtra guv
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
‘It’s self-explanatory’: HC declines to clarify in police vs lawyers order
‘It’s self-explanatory’: HC declines to clarify in police vs lawyers order
Dhoni unlikely to commentate in Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens - Report
Dhoni unlikely to commentate in Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens - Report
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Mi Not e 10: Xiaomi’s new smartphone comes with 108MP penta camera setup
Mi Not e 10: Xiaomi’s new smartphone comes with 108MP penta camera setup
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

Hollywood News