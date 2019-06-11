Hema Malini, Dharmendra visit Esha Deol, granddaughter Miraya in hospital, see pics

Actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra were seen at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital as they visited daughter Esha Deol who became mother for the second time on Monday. Dressed in a salwar kameez, the actor-turned-politician could be seen with Dharmendra on Tuesday afternoon at the hospital.

Esha and husband Bharat Takhtani have named their second daughter Miraya Takhtani. The actor took to Instagram, where she shared a poster which read: “Welcome to our tribe. Baby girl Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Big sister Radhya. Proud parents Esha and Bharat.” She captioned the image: “Thank you very much for the love and blessings.”

She also earlier announced her second pregnancy with daughter Radhya in focus. She shared a photo of Radhya and wrote, “I’m being promoted to big sister”. Esha and Bharat tied the knot in June 2012.

Esha married Bharat in June 2012. The two welcomed their first child, a daughter named Radhya, in 2017. In an interview to DNA earlier, Hema had said how her grandchildren have changed her life. “(Radhya) Lipstick nikaal nikaal ke mere haathon mein lagati hai, she wants to even put it on my face. When I’m doing my make-up in the morning, she must sit on my lap. She also wants my purse. It is because of her that I’m carrying a small one. I also remind myself to keep the purse super-light.”

She revealed how Radhya would earlier hang her bigger handbag around her neck and would often fall while balancing it. “So, I’ve started using a smaller bag with lesser stuff inside it. I keep only the most important things in it, so Radhya can string it around and have fun,’’ she said.

