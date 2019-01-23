Hema Malini talks about her grandkids who are always after her lipsticks and phone

Actor and politician Hema Malini is all set to turn grandmother again. Her elder daughter Esha Deol is set to welcome her second child and had announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a cute picture of her daughter Radhya with the quote ‘I am being promoted to big sister’. The Sholay actor dotes on her grandchildren and likes to spoil them occasionally. In an interview to DNA, the senior actor confessed that it’s Radhya who welcomes the mornings with her.

Hema told the media portal about how she comes in the morning to play with her and her lipsticks. She said, “Lipstick nikaal nikaal ke mere haathon mein lagati hai, she wants to even put it on my face. When I’m doing my make-up in the morning, she must sit on my lap. She also wants my purse. It is because of her that I’m carrying a small one. I also remind myself to keep the purse super-light.”

She revealed how she would earlier hang her bigger handbag around her neck and would often fall while balancing it. “So, I’ve started using a smaller bag with lesser stuff inside it. I keep only the most important things in it, so Radhya can string it around and have fun,’’ she said.

Talking about her younger daughter Ahana Deol’s son Darien, Hema shared how it’s not her lipsticks or handbag but her phone that gets his attention. She shared how he comes to her and says very sweetly, “Nani nani, give me the silver phone, no.” Taking about his fascination with her phone, she said, “He looks for it, takes it and runs off. He wants to see cartoons on it because his mother doesn’t let him use the phone.”

Ahana Deol is married to Vaibhav Vohra and had recently hosted her housewarming party. Both Hema and Dharmendra had attended the party along with Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani. Here are some of their pictures.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were in Sri Lanka for a friend’s wedding and the pics are finally here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 10:23 IST