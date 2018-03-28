Hichki box office collection day 5: Rani Mukerji’s film earns Rs 20.10 cr

It seems Rani Mukerji’s comeback film has failed to put the box office on fire. The film, which marks Rani’s return to acting after a gap of three years, has earned Rs 201.10 crore in five days. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the film’s business figures.

After an average opening of Rs 3.30 crore, Hichki saw an upward trend over the weekend. The film earned Rs 5.35 crore and Rs 6.70 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Hichki released on 961 screens across the country. Based on Brad Cohen’s book Front of The Class, Hichki has Rani playing an aspiring teacher who has Tourette Syndrome - a disorder that leads to speech impediment. The film is Rani’s comeback film after Mardaani (2014).

Rani plays Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds.

#Hichki is ROCK-STEADY... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr, Mon 2.40 cr, Tue 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 20.10 cr [961 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2018

Hichki focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.

Hichki is also a subtle reminder about discrimination that exists in our society and has become a part of our daily lives. Hichki has been directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma.