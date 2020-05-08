Hrithik Roshan gives sanitisers to police officers on coronavirus duty, thanks them for taking ‘our safety in their hands’

Updated: May 08, 2020 16:50 IST

Hrithik Roshan has donated hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police Foundation for the safety of officers on duty during the coronavirus pandemic. The Mumbai Police thanked the star for his ‘thoughtful gesture’ on Twitter.

“Thank you @iHrithik for this thoughtful gesture of delivering hand sanitisers for Mumbai Police personnel on duty. We are grateful for your contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of our frontline warriors. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation,” they wrote on their official Twitter handle.

Replying to them, Hrithik tweeted, “My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty.”

My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty 🙏🏻 https://t.co/aaE75HAjG0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 8, 2020

Hrithik has been doing his bit for the safety of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, he procured masks for the workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He tweeted: “In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers.”

In another tweet, he thanked Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray for giving him a chance to help the government in their efforts to combat the coronavirus crisis. “My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe,” he wrote.

Recently, Hrithik was a part of the I for India concert, to raise funds for the India COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia. The concert, which also featured performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars, as well as international artistes such as Jonas Brothers and Will Smith, raised a total of Rs 52 crore to support on-ground relief efforts.

