Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan encourage Covid-19 testing: ‘Let’s help flatten the curve’

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan encourage Covid-19 testing: ‘Let’s help flatten the curve’

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have asked all to voluntarily get tested and help flatten the curve.

bollywood Updated: May 07, 2020 15:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are supporting a campaign to voluntarily get tested for Covid-19.
Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have extended support to a campaign encouraging people to go for Covid-19 testing.

“To win a battle you need to know your enemy first,” said Hrithik, adding: “Testing is the first step we can take as responsible Indians in our fight against this pandemic. Let’s join the movement and support our frontline workers by voluntarily getting tested and help flatten the curve.”

Saif felt people need to “rely on each other now more than ever”, adding that there is a need to remove the stigma associated with Covid-19 testing.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan asked Priyanka Chopra if she’ll marry an actor like him at Miss India pageant, this was her response

“We are living in very challenging times, and we rely on each other now more than ever. We need to support each other, and remove the stigma from Covid-19 testing,” Saif said.

“It is our responsibility to get tested. I urge every Indian to spread awareness about Covid-19 testing, and get tested if you have symptoms. Get tested to protect yourself, your family, and all of us too,” he added.

The initiative is called Jaanch Bachaye Jaan by ACT Grants, and it aims to educate people about the importance of Covid-19 testing.

