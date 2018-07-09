Hrithik Roshan goes rock climbing with sons. This video is pure adrenaline

He maybe one of the top Bollywood stars and busy with his projects but Hrithik is always there for his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The actor often shares photos and videos when the three are holidaying together and the latest one has now landed.

In a recent video that Hrithik shared on Instagram, we can see him rock-climbing with his two sons in Gstaad, Switzerland. “Beautiful days #gstaad #glacier3000 #impossibleisnothing #nevergrowup #bff #fearless #adventurers #exploreeverything,” he wrote alongside the video.

Hrithik, along with Hrehaaan, is also seen cheering Hredhaan as he climbs down.

Both Hridhaan and Hrehaan are studying in Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 but continue to co-parent their two children. The former couple remain friends and often spend time together. They even go on vacations together.

“Hrehaan is like his father. He is extremely intelligent and superb in calculations. He is a very quiet boy, but is inquisitive about things around him. Hridaan is just like me. He is a very happy-go-lucky, fun child and doesn’t complain about anything. He is always smiling and is a complete rock star,” Sussanne was quoted as saying in an interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more