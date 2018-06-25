Hrithik Roshan grooved to Bhojpuri hit Lolipop Lagelu after wrapping up Super 30 shoot schedule

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is considered one of the top dancers in the industry, and even made his debut with some cool, peppy numbers that went on to become superhit songs (Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai..). had not done one thing till date - dance to a Bhojpuri number. And crossing that barrier, the actor recently grooved to the hit Bhojpuri number, Lollipop Lagelu (sung by Pawan Singh), during a surprise wrap up party of his next film - Super 30 - in Sambhar, Rajasthan.

A source from the film’s crew told Hindustan Times, “Over the past several weeks, Hrithik was busy shooting for his film, Super 30. When he was wrapping up work on the last day of the schedule in Sambhar, little did he know that all the 30 actors who play his students in the film had decided to make the day a memorable one for him.”

Directed by Vilkas Bahl, SUper 30 is based on the real life of mathematician Anand Kumar. Kumar is best known for his efforts to educate underprivileged children. Every year, he sponsors the studies of 30 IIT aspirants in Patna and also mentors them. His students have one of the highest success rates in the country for the entrance of the top engineering colleges.

Apparently, Hrithik’s students had been rehearsing and prepping for the special evening for a while. “It was all planned for that date, as it was Hrithik’s day off. To start with, the kids planned a dance and puppet show, followed by various acts carrying social messages, singing and poetry reciting sessions. The evening also saw Hrithik improvising a dance routine to the song, ‘Lollipop lagelu’. We were all surprised, but he was a livewire,” says the source.

It’s believed that the entire programme went on for more than an hour and Hrithik was there for it all of it. “We are now done with our Sambhar schedule and are headed to Varanasi to start the next one,” adds the source.

Hrithik couldn’t be reached for a comment.

