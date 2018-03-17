Hrithik Roshan posts a video of mother Pinkie lifting weights, considers her ‘competition’. Watch video

Looks like not just Hrithik Roshan, but his mother Pinkie too is a fitness freak. The actor on Saturday posted a video of his mother lifting weights. We see Pinkie, sporting a gym costume (with her curly hair left loose), lifting weights — she takes a stance, prepares herself and then lifts them several times.

Sharing the video, Hrithik captioned it: “I don’t know whether to take this as inspiration, motivation or COMPETITION! You make me so proud mom! Love you and thank you for being my mother #Repost @pinkieroshan with @get_repost.”

Hrithik, meanwhile, is busy shooting for his next film Super 30, in which he will be seen playing Patna-mathematician Anand Kumar.

Pictures from the sets of the film in Jaipur, which were leaked online in February, showed the actor in a totally unrecognisable street-hawker avatar.

Hrithik was seen in a shirt and trousers, paired with a gamcha (Indian towel) and is riding a bicycle and selling papad.

Hrithik had earlier completed the first leg of the shoot in Varanasi. To look the character, he has transformed himself. The mathematician’s acclaimed Super 30 venture, in which he coaches a batch of 30 engineering aspirants from poor families free of cost every year, has sent 450 candidates to prestigious technical institutes across the country in the last 15 years and 396 of them to the coveted IITs.

