Hrithik Roshan’s fan club shares video of his action scenes edited to beats of Chikni Chameli, even he is impressed

bollywood

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 08:13 IST

A Hrithik Roshan fan club has shared a super cool edit of the actor’s action scenes. The most high octane scenes are taken from his movies and edited to the song Chikni Chameli from his film, Agneepath.

The video includes scenes from his films such as War, Krrish, Bang Bang, Dhoom and many others. All the punches and kicks land perfectly to the beats of the popular song, originally picturised on Katrina Kaif. A Hrithik’s fan loved the video, calling it ‘brilliant’. Even the actor himself shared the video on Twitter. He wrote, “Haha nice.”

Hrithik fans flocked to the comments, asking him to announce his next film. One fan even shared a clip from Lakshya, in which Boman Irani’s character tells Hrithik’s to stop wasting time and do some work. “Announce ur movie please,” wrote a fan. “Announce a film for God’s sake,” wrote another.

Hrithik was last seen in last year’s War. It was the biggest hit of 2019 and also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has said that he is working on Krrish 4 with his father, Rakesh Roshan.

As per a Times Now report, he said, “This franchise is close to our heart, so, when my father wasn’t keeping well, we decided to put it aside for a while. Now, he has recovered and is raring to go. So, we have started brainstorming and have begun work on the film.” He described Krrish 4 as a ‘mammoth’ undertaking, and said, “I can’t put a timeline to when we may roll as it’s a mammoth project. We will go on floors only when we have everything in place.”

Also read: Shahid Kapoor shares the most romantic picture with wife Mira: ‘Just what I need on a rainy winter evening’

Hrithik has been with his family at their Mumbai home all through the coronavirus lockdown. His ex-wife, Susanne Khan had moved into his home to be with their two sons amid the pandemic. Last month, Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan had contacted the coronavirus but quickly recovered from it as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more