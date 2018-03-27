Hrithik Roshan walks out of airport with Sussanne Khan after Goa vacation. But why isn’t he in holiday pics?

It was time for spring break for Hrithik Roshan’s ex Sussanne Khan, their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, her brother Zayed Khan and friend Sonali Bendre. The destination they chose for their holiday was Goa. It appeared to be a vacation full of beach fun, soaking in the sun and chilling with the family. Sussanne shared pictures with her family, friends and her sons. While Hrithik is missing from Sussanne’s photos as well as those shared by the rest of the gang, the actor was seen returning with the holiday squad on Monday night to Mumbai.

Hrithik was seen exiting the airport with Sussanne, Hrehaan, Hridhaan, Zayed, his wife Malaika and their sons. Here are photos of Hrithik, Sussanne and others at the Mumbai airport.

Earlier, Sussanne and Sonali posted these pictures.

Springing 😇🦋🌈#mybeautifulfamily #gratefulheart❤️ A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Mar 23, 2018 at 11:07pm PDT

Bright and breezy... #GoaDiaries #Springbreak A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Mar 22, 2018 at 3:23am PDT

Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 after being married in 2000. The former couple continues to be friends and is often spotted together in Mumbai and outside. They are co-parenting their children and attend parties together and are known to vacation as a family too. However, they have dismissed speculation that there’s anything more to be read in their relationship.

However, when needed, Hrithik and Sussanne have stood up for each other.At a time Hrithik was taking heat for his alleged affair with Kangana Ranaut – a charge Hrithik has completely refuted – Sussanne had stood up for the actor.

On the work front, Hrithik is busy with Super 30, a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar.