HT EXCLUSIVE | Christmas special: What is Janhvi Kapoor’s X-Mas wish?

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:19 IST

She’s fun, driven, and making her presence felt in her field rapidly — that’s Janhvi Kapoor for you. All eyes had been set on her from the word go, and Dhadak (2018), her debut, ended up being a hit. She followed it up in 2020 with something nobody expected from her — a web anthology, Ghost Stories. And then came Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which she carried on her own shoulders and managed to wow audiences and critics alike. Lined up next are biggies such as Dostana 2, Takht and RoohiAfzana.

For all right reasons, Christmas this time around is a merrier and sweeter affair for this 23-year-old actor. We get talking to her about the year so far and the festival:

2020 was almost like Santa giving you your presents early, with both Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena fetching you appreciation. How would you sum it up?

It was a huge learning experience for me. Rather than the outcome of these projects, it’s in the experience of making them, and getting the opportunity to shoot. There’s Dostana 2 and Takht next, a lot of work happening. To be able to do that is the best phase in my life. Working with different stars, characters, in terms of that, it’s been extremely fruitful.

Janhvi Kapoor poses exclusively for Hindustan Times for this Christmas special. ( Satish Bate/HT )

Were you prepared for a direct to OTT release of Gunjan, since theatres had shut down due to the Covid-19 crisis?

I wasn’t, as while making it we didn’t anticipate an OTT release at all. But given the circumstances, it has really taught me the power and reach of OTT platforms. In this scenario, it’s been a blessing. The idea of making a film is for it to reach audiences, and that purpose is solved, whether it’s the big screen or the comfort of their homes. For that, I am thankful, at least my work reached them, and my hard work was appreciated.

What’s the fondest memory you have of Christmas from your childhood till date? Is there one anecdote that you never forget?

I was obsessed with Christmas as a child. I remember, in school, we always had this carnival that the students would put together, with many stalls, pizzas, and cakes from their house. It would be in the middle of our school turf. Me and my best friend, we would always bully each other. On one Christmas, I had cut his hair earlier in the day to irritate him, so he threw me in the inflatable pool right in the middle of the Christmas carnival, in front of everyone! Then we got into a lot of trouble. But that carnival was always a thing to look forward to.

Janhvi Kapoor had a good 2020 on the professional front ( Satish Bate/HT )

Who would you call the Santa in your life? What’s the best present you got from them?

The Santa in my life are actually both my parents (Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi). They are like my Santas. They’ve given me everything that I have — a lot of love, support and encouragement, and reassurance. Those are the best gifts. They’ve equipped me and Khushi (sister) both with a lot of security, and love, enough for us to never harbour bitter feelings. I think that’s something I am extremely proud of.

What are you wishing for as a gift from Santa this time around?

Work! Lots and lots of amazing work, and opportunities to learn. I want more of work!

