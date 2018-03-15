I am all for love marriage: Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda says she supports love marriage and that she is not the kind of person who can be instructed to fall in love. In the movie Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, her character was against the concept of arranged marriage. What does she prefer in real life - love or arranged marriage?

“I am all for love marriage. I am not the kind of person who can be instructed to fall in love. I am not saying that it cannot happen. Most of my family members met the person and decided to get married. Their marriages have worked beautifully. I am a little more than that as I believe in love and companionship,” Kriti said in a statement.

What’s her take on women having a career post-marriage? “I am all for career whether pre or post-marriage. A girl shouldn’t say, ‘You can eat because I cook’ or the boy saying ‘You are able to cook because I am bringing money home’. I believe equality in a relationship is very important and for that, both partners should be equally capable to handle anything,” said the Raaz Reboot actor.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is set for its world television premiere on Zee Cinema on Saturday. “I fell in love with the script. The first time I met (director) Ratnaa Sinha, she gave me such a positive vibe. She seemed like someone who really loves and is passionate about Bollywood films,” said the actor.

On her upcoming projects, she said, “I am currently working on the third instalment of Yamla Pagla Deewana. I am thoroughly enjoying myself. We are almost done with the shoot and looking forward to its release soon. I am also working on a movie titled Karwan with Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan. I play Dulquer’s love interest in it.”