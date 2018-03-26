I am getting bullied and beaten up in Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has emerged as an action hero in the ypungest generation of stars, but the actor has claimed signing up for Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 waws no attempt to break any stereotypes.

“I am trying something else with Student of the Year 2. That’s a complete contrast from Baaghi 2. I am getting bullied and beaten up. Here, it is the opposite,” Tiger said.

Much before Tiger made his acting debut in 2014 with Heropanti, he was often seen doing daredevil stunts off-screen. After featuring in a string of films such as Baaghi, A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael, the 28-year-old actor has cemented his position as an action star.

The actor said the decision to do the film - even as its rest of the cast is yet to be finalised - was not taken with the intention of breaking away from the action hero stereotype. “I don’t have much action in the film (Student of the Year 2). I didn’t choose it to break the stereotype. It was an honour to work with Dharma Productions. It is Karan Johar’s baby franchise, his priced possession and he is passing it on to me, so there’s an expectation. I take huge pride in taking the legacy forward of Student of the Year,” he added.

In his next Baaghi 2, he will yet again be seen doing power-packed stunts. However, in SOTY 2, Tiger is likely to move away from his macho image and transform into a naive student. The film, a sequel to the hit 2012 Karan Johar directorial, will be helmed by Punit Malhotra.

Tiger said Student of The Year 2 will give him a platform to showcase a different side to his acting chops. “For me, it’s great as an actor to explore different facets. I’ve never played a regular, normal lover boy. It’s like a musical. If I get bullied there, the audience will be surprised. Suddenly after Baaghi 2, here I am getting bullied. So for me, that’s scoring marks,” he added.

Baaghi 2 is scheduled to be released this Friday.

