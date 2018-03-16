Tiger Shroff on his new look for Baaghi 2: I was really nervous, opposed to the idea

Tiger Shroff gave up on the messy hair look in Baaghi 2 and chose a cropped hairstyle instead. While fans have embraced the new look, the transformation was not easy on the actor. In a new video that the makers shared on Friday, Tiger reveals his apprehensions before going for the haircut and his experience during the change.

Director Ahmed Khan had revealed at the film’s trailer launch last month that he was handed the responsibility of telling Tiger Shroff that he will have to let go of his locks. It took weeks to get the final look as only an inch of the actor’s hair were cut at every session!

Tiger Shroff can be seen almost in tears in the video that showcases the transformation of the actor. The actor says, “I’m very thankful to Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan, both my mentors, to sort of convinced me (to get the haircut). I was really nervous and was really against the idea but I’m no one to argue against those two, they are my boss.”

“I was really going through hell around that time, but they were really nice, they cut it really slowly and sort of took it step by step so it was not too much of a drastic step. I’ve been blessed with such a strong team, I had to just surrender myself. I’m glad it didn’t backfire and it was accepted so graciously by the public when the first look had come out,” he added.

Director Ahmed Khan also revealed why Tiger was speechless: “You can see Tiger is scared that’s why he isn’t saying anything. And this is the first time Tiggy we are going so short”.

Baaghi 2 will bring rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani onscreen for the first time. The film also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Pratiek Babbar in pivotal roles.

The first film, Baaghi, was directed by Sabir Khan and featured Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. Sunil Grover and Sudheer Babu also starred in the 2016 film which proved to be a box office hit. Baaghi was adapted from two films, Indonesian movie The Raid: Redemption (2001) and the 2004 Telugu release Varsham. The film got accolades for its action scenes. Shroff was seen performing Kalaripayattu, a martial art form, in the film.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is slated to release on March 30.

