I believe a routine is important: Kunal Kemmu

Updated: May 11, 2020 15:07 IST

Kunal Kemmu has been spending some quality time with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and wife Soha Ali Khan during the ongoing lockdown period, “The one thing that has kept us on our toes is our daughter. Normally, in this situation, things could tend to get boring and lazy but we are aware that with Inaaya, we have some activities to do. Thanks to her schedule there is some routine that is still alive. She wakes up at a certain time and her time is divided into school and play time. In fact, she is aware that there is something called the coronavirus because of which you cannot go out of the house. Also, she helps us in motivating to do things,” he says.

The Malang (2020) actor points out that there are good days and bad days, “I believe a routine is important. The idea is to take one day at a time and count your blessings. I have had days when I have to crawl out of the day and get myself in the shower. My social media is the best way to know in what kind of mood I am (laughs),” he says adding that people have a lot of time to invest in their hobbies, “Be it playing the guitar or photography I read a book, write for a bit, watch something on television and then spend time with my daughter. Like I do a lot of craft activities with Inaaya which took me to my childhood days or just paint in a book which I end up doing a lot more than her so it is real fun.”

While Kemmu is eager to back on the sets he is nervous at the same time, “If we just start going back to the routine which was followed earlier, then this whole exercise of lockdown would go to waste. In fact, I was talking to Soha the other day that whenever I start shooting, I would like to check into a hotel till the time I finish shooting and be there for an extra week. Obviously there is no clarity as to when will we start shooting but the various producer bodies are deciding on certain norms keeping in mind the safety of everyone,: he signs off.