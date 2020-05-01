I for India concert: Shah Rukh Khan, Virat-Anushka, other Bollywood stars to join Jonas Brothers, Will Smith on May 3

bollywood

Multiple Bollywood and Hollywood actors and popular musicians are coming together for the I For India concert on Sunday, May 3. Organised by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the concert aims to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.

Taking to social media, Karan and other Bollywood actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, made the announcement on Friday. An accompanying note read how the segments of different participants were already shot two weeks ago and how they must ‘keep the show going’ after Bollywood suffered the loss of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, who died earlier this week.

The note read: “Two weeks ago, we started work on India’s biggest concert. To entertain people who are locked-down at home. To pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home. And when we were just days away from the concert, we lost two of our leading lights Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. A stark reminder that life is fleeting. We must play our part. And keep the show going. So with a prayer in our hearts and a song on our lips, we bring you #IFORINDIA the concert for our times.”

Sharing the message, Karan tweeted, “#IFORINDIA, the concert for our times. 3rd May, 7:30pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @GiveIndiaTune in - http://Facebook.com/facebookappindia Donate now - https://fb.me/IforIndiaFundraiser Do your bit. #SocialForGood.”

Among those who will be a part of the concert are the entire Jonas clan--Nick, Joe and Kevin of The Jonas Brothers, actor Priyanka Chopra and actor Sophie Turner. Aamir Khan,Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar will also be seen with Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and others. Hollywood star Will Smith and Kate Bosworth will also take part in the concert with Bryan Adams.

They were all told to share four-minute videos of themselves singing, dancing, making a speech or performing a standup. Zoya and Karan had been working on the two-hour concert for a few weeks.

Earlier in April, One World: Together At Home concert was organised with more than a 100 performers. The concert, organised by Lady Gaga with WHO and Global Citizen, managed to raise more than $127 million for Covid-19 relief. Priyanka and Shah Rukh were a part of it as well.

