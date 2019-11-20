LIVE BLOG
IFFI 2019 opening ceremony LIVE updates: Amitabh Bachchan arrives in Goa; Karan Johar to host ceremony
IFFI 2019 opening ceremony LIVE updates: Amitabh Bachchan has arrived in Goa for the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India.
highlights
-
14:42:00 PM IST
IFFI red carpet kicks off
The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), one of Asia’s oldest festivals, is set to stage the grand opening on the golden shores of Goa on Wednesday at Dr. Shyama Prasad Stadium. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will inaugurate the ceremony.
Here are all the updates from the ceremony:
14:42:00 PM IST
IFFI red carpet kicks off
Information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javdekar said at the red carpet event that IFFI is ‘India’s soft power’. He added that the festival will be a grand success.