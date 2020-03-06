e-paper
IIFA 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus scare, fresh date to be announced soon

IIFA 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus scare, fresh date to be announced soon

The International Indian Film Awards 2020, set to be held in March end, has been cancelled in the wake of the growing coronavirus scare. A fresh date will be announced soon.

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza and Kartik Aaryan at an IIFA 2020 press conference.
The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2020 (IIFA) has been postponed, in the wake of the coronavirus scare. The award function was scheduled to be held in March end in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The organisers have said they will soon announce a fresh date.

An official statement from the IIFA organisers said, “With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, the IIFA management, and stakeholders from the film industry it has been decided to postpone to a later date the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations which were originally scheduled at the end of March 2020.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor remembers how mom Sridevi would decorate her room on birthdays and ‘make everything feel special’

“A fresh date and plans for hosting IIFA in Madhya Pradesh will be announced at the earliest. IIFA is fully committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and legions of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA.We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, and hope that all concerned understand the sensitivity of the situation,” it further stated.

After a pre-event, scheduled for March 21 in Bhopal, the actual three-day IIFA 2020 was set to take place in Indore from March 27 to 29.

Recently, Deepika Padukoen cancelled her Paris trip due to coronavirus scare. “Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 Show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but she had to cancel the trip due to the worsening of the coronavirus situation in France,” her official spokesperson had told IANS.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 31 on Friday after a man from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar tested positive for coronavirus.

