e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ileana D’Cruz pens empowering self-appreciation post: ‘I’ve worried I am not pretty enough, my hips too wide, my arms too jiggly’

Ileana D’Cruz pens empowering self-appreciation post: ‘I’ve worried I am not pretty enough, my hips too wide, my arms too jiggly’

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has shared an empowering self-appreciation post about overcoming her body image issues. Ileana had previously spoken about having Body Dysmorphic Disorder.

bollywood Updated: Oct 02, 2020 12:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ileana D’Cruz has spoken about suffering from BDD in the past.
Ileana D’Cruz has spoken about suffering from BDD in the past.
         

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has shared a self-appreciation post on Instagram, listing all the body image issues she has had, and how she learned to not care. Ileana wrote that she has always been worried about the way she looked.

Sharing a black-and-white image of herself in a two-piece swimsuit, the actor wrote in her caption, “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough..... I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not ‘perfect’ enough.”

 
View this post on Instagram

I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough..... I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not "perfect" enough. Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every "flaw" just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful. That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out. #nophotoshop #nobs 📸 @colstonjulian

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

She continued, “Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every ‘flaw’ just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful.” The actor concluded, “That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out.”

Ileana’s post received love from her fans, who ‘liked’ it close to 700000 times. “You have always been amazing. You are one of those pretty ladies watching whom in pokri I had a girl crush on!” one person wrote in the comments section. “Beautiful inside out,” wrote another.

Also read: Ileana D’Cruz says it is okay to not feel amazing all the time: ‘Give yourself time to heal’

In 2017, Ileana revealed that she had contemplated suicide because of her Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD). Speaking at the 21st World Congress of Mental Health in New Delhi, she revealed how talking to a therapist about her BDD and low self-esteem helped her fight the mental and emotional distress. “Imperfections are a part of life and one should learn to love who you are. You are a human being and are allowed to be imperfect, and you are allowed to be flawed. There is a lot of beauty in your imperfections, in your uniqueness,” she said.

Ileana was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti. She will now be seen opposite Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
TMC’s Derek O’Brien, others stopped from going to Hathras victim’s house
TMC’s Derek O’Brien, others stopped from going to Hathras victim’s house
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
At least 500 Covid doctors have lost their lives, says IMA
At least 500 Covid doctors have lost their lives, says IMA
On Gandhi Jayanti, Congress signals prolonged protests against Modi government
On Gandhi Jayanti, Congress signals prolonged protests against Modi government
Anurag denies sexual misconduct charges, provides proof he was abroad
Anurag denies sexual misconduct charges, provides proof he was abroad
Hathras gang rape: AAP senior leaders to protest at India Gate today
Hathras gang rape: AAP senior leaders to protest at India Gate today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In