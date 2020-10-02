Ileana D’Cruz pens empowering self-appreciation post: ‘I’ve worried I am not pretty enough, my hips too wide, my arms too jiggly’

bollywood

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has shared a self-appreciation post on Instagram, listing all the body image issues she has had, and how she learned to not care. Ileana wrote that she has always been worried about the way she looked.

Sharing a black-and-white image of herself in a two-piece swimsuit, the actor wrote in her caption, “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough..... I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not ‘perfect’ enough.”

She continued, “Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every ‘flaw’ just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful.” The actor concluded, “That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out.”

Ileana’s post received love from her fans, who ‘liked’ it close to 700000 times. “You have always been amazing. You are one of those pretty ladies watching whom in pokri I had a girl crush on!” one person wrote in the comments section. “Beautiful inside out,” wrote another.

In 2017, Ileana revealed that she had contemplated suicide because of her Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD). Speaking at the 21st World Congress of Mental Health in New Delhi, she revealed how talking to a therapist about her BDD and low self-esteem helped her fight the mental and emotional distress. “Imperfections are a part of life and one should learn to love who you are. You are a human being and are allowed to be imperfect, and you are allowed to be flawed. There is a lot of beauty in your imperfections, in your uniqueness,” she said.

Ileana was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti. She will now be seen opposite Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

