Ileana D’Cruz says it is okay to not feel amazing all the time: ‘Give yourself time to heal’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:30 IST

Ileana D’Cruz has shared a few glimpses from her at-home workout sessions on her Instagram stories and a note about how “it’s ok” to not feel amazing at all times. She said that we must take time to breathe and heal ourselves.

Talking about how she didn’t get the expected results after her workout, she wrote, “Been a strange couple of days. . . Felt great yesterday but today not so much... Didn’t even want to workout today but I still did it. I’d like to say that I felt frickin amazing after I finished my workout but I didn’t. A tiny bit better but definitely not amazing. And that’s ok. Some days are hard. That’s ok.”

Ileana D’Cruz shared a few posts on her Instagram stories.

She went on to add, “The important thing is to accept it and not beat yourself up over it. If you’re feeling awful then that’s ok. You’re human. You’re allowed to break every now and again. Maybe break isn’t a good word but you’re allowed bend instead of standing , trying so hard to brave everything you’re feeling. Give yourself time. Time to breathe. Time to heal. Time to understand you.”

Ileana was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti. She will now be seen opposite Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

The first poster of The Big Bull is already out. Abhishek is seen as a stockbroker engrossed in deep thought on the poster, which comes with the tagline ‘The man who sold dreams to India’. Ileana had shared the poster on her Instagram account with the caption, “#TheBigBull is an exceptional tale of a man who sold dreams to India. So thrilled to get this home delivered to you where you’ll get to watch the First Day First Show with #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex only on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP.”

Co-produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is said to be inspired by stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life and his financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

During a virtual interaction on Hotstar VIP, Abhishek had said that he is working with Ajay for the second time after Bol Bachchan. Abhishek is currently undergoing treatment at the Nanavati hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

